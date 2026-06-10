MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Fans of the Muppets will be able to return to Fraggle Rock this fall. The first-ever live touring stage show from the Jim Henson Company will hit the State Theatre in Minneapolis on September 20th.

Fraggle Rock first appeared on HBO in 1983.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live is a brand new stage musical based on the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV series. The show features characters from the famous Jim Henson's Creature Shop and the work of designers and artists from Broadway and Hollywood.

You will be able to dance along with Wembley, Boober, Gobo, and more as they search for the lost Celebration Stone. Life-size versions of the Fraggles come alive in a nostalgia-filled adventure that both young and old fans will enjoy.

HBO's first-ever original series was Fraggle Rock.

The show is filled with fan favorite songs and exciting visual effects, with a lot of laughter and imagination as the story unfolds. Written by John Tartaglis, who also did Avenue Q and Shrek the Musical, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live captures all the fun and magic that has been captivating generations for over 40 years.

Tickets for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the State Theatre Box Office and at HennepinArts.org.

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