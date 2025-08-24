Full Cast Revealed For The World Premiere Of Purple Rain
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The cast is now complete for a musical based on the movie by Minnesota's music icon Prince. Purple Rain, the musical, announced the full cast to join the previously announced Kris Kollins as "The Kid" and Rachel Webb as Apollonia. Members of Prince's band, the Revolution, will include Bilaalavaz as Doc, Gian Perez as Bobby, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, and Grace Yoo as Wendy. Jared Howelton will play Morris, of Morris Day and the Time fame.
Who makes up the rest of the cast?
Other cast members include Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Christina Jones as Brenda, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, and Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome. The world premiere of the musical adaptation of the hit movie Purple Rain takes place at the historic State Theatre from October 16th through November 16th. Tickets are on sale now.
