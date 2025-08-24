MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The cast is now complete for a musical based on the movie by Minnesota's music icon Prince. Purple Rain, the musical, announced the full cast to join the previously announced Kris Kollins as "The Kid" and Rachel Webb as Apollonia. Members of Prince's band, the Revolution, will include Bilaalavaz as Doc, Gian Perez as Bobby, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, and Grace Yoo as Wendy. Jared Howelton will play Morris, of Morris Day and the Time fame.

Get our free mobile app

Who makes up the rest of the cast?

Other cast members include Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Christina Jones as Brenda, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, and Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome. The world premiere of the musical adaptation of the hit movie Purple Rain takes place at the historic State Theatre from October 16th through November 16th. Tickets are on sale now.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt