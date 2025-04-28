Don’t Miss Out, Purple Rain Broadway Tickets On Sale Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Tickets for a Broadway show making its world debut in Minnesota will go on sale next week. Tickets for Purple Rain at the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis go on sale on May 9th. The show will run from October 16th to November 16th and is part of Hennepin Arts Broadway on Hennepin season.

The Purple Rain stage adaptation is based on the famous movie by Minnesota's Prince, and a book by Tony Award winner Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins. Plus, Morris Hayes and Bobby Z., who worked with Prince for years as bandmates and collaborators, have joined the production as Music Advisors. Prince has sold over 150 million albums worldwide, ranking him among the top-selling music artists of all time, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Purple Rain motion picture soundtrack earned two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score in 1984. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. at the Hennepin Arts Box Office and HennepinArts.org.

