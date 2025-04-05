Jazz Great To Rock It This Fall At Orpheum Theatre

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A legendary jazz and electronic musician, composer, and bandleader is returning to Minnesota. The 15-time Grammy award-winning artist Herbie Hancock will grace the stage at the historic Orpheum Theatre on October 22nd.

The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1 Mychal Watts, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

In addition to his jazz standards like "Chameleon" and "Cantaloupe Island," Hancock is known for his 80s pop crossover hit "Rock It." "Rock It" won the 1983 Grammy for Best R&B Instrumental Performance, was the first jazz hip-hop song and became an anthem for breakdancers at the time.

MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Joni Mitchell - Inside Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Since 2012 Hancock has been a professor at UCLA and is chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. Tickets for the show are on sale now at the Hennepin Arts Box Office and hennepinarts.org.

We Are The Future - Rehearsals Frank Micelotta, Getty Images loading...

21010 Stand Up To Cancer - Rehearsals Handout, Getty Images loading...

International Jazz Day Salute to New Orleans Tricentennial Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker