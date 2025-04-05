Jazz Great To Rock It This Fall At Orpheum Theatre

Jazz Great To Rock It This Fall At Orpheum Theatre

Sandy Young, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A legendary jazz and electronic musician, composer, and bandleader is returning to Minnesota. The 15-time Grammy award-winning artist Herbie Hancock will grace the stage at the historic Orpheum Theatre on October 22nd.

Mychal Watts, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

In addition to his jazz standards like "Chameleon" and "Cantaloupe Island," Hancock is known for his 80s pop crossover hit "Rock It."  "Rock It" won the 1983 Grammy for Best R&B Instrumental Performance, was the first jazz hip-hop song and became an anthem for breakdancers at the time.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images
loading...

Since 2012 Hancock has been a professor at UCLA and is chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. Tickets for the show are on sale now at the Hennepin Arts Box Office and hennepinarts.org.

Frank Micelotta, Getty Images
loading...
Handout, Getty Images
loading...
Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today

Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today

Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now

Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Chameleon, Hennepin Arts, Herbie Hancock, Orpheum Theatre
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON