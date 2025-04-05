Jazz Great To Rock It This Fall At Orpheum Theatre
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A legendary jazz and electronic musician, composer, and bandleader is returning to Minnesota. The 15-time Grammy award-winning artist Herbie Hancock will grace the stage at the historic Orpheum Theatre on October 22nd.
In addition to his jazz standards like "Chameleon" and "Cantaloupe Island," Hancock is known for his 80s pop crossover hit "Rock It." "Rock It" won the 1983 Grammy for Best R&B Instrumental Performance, was the first jazz hip-hop song and became an anthem for breakdancers at the time.
Since 2012 Hancock has been a professor at UCLA and is chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. Tickets for the show are on sale now at the Hennepin Arts Box Office and hennepinarts.org.
