UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two new shows will hit Minnesota this fall, bringing some metal and alternative music to the state. Metal pioneers, Slayer, are the latest act to hit the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee. The band will take the stage on September 4th as part of its "Reign In Blood" tour. Shakopee is one of only two shows the band will play in the States, with the other being Los Angeles on November 13th. Slayer will perform their "Reign In Blood" album in its entirety during the concert.

You won't want to be a "Loser" and miss out on the second show. The alternative rocker Beck will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on October 7th as part of his "Ride Lonesome" tour. The 25-date tour is in support of Beck's latest single by the same name. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with presales earlier in the week.

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Two new shows will hit Minnesota this fall, bringing some metal and alternative music to the state. Metal pioneers, Slayer, are the latest act to hit the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee. The band will take the stage on September 4th as part of its "Reign In Blood" tour. Shakopee is one of only two shows the band will play in the States, with the other being Los Angeles on November 13th. Slayer will perform their "Reign In Blood" album in its entirety during the concert.

You won't want to be a "Loser" and miss out on the second show. The alternative rocker Beck will play the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on October 7th as part of his "Ride Lonesome" tour. The 25-date tour is in support of Beck's latest single by the same name. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with presales earlier in the week.

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