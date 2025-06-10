A Beautiful Noise Brings Neil Diamond’s Story To The Stage
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new musical based on the life of a pop-rock music legend will make its Minneapolis debut this fall. "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" will light up the Orpheum Theatre from September 30th to October 5th.
A Beautiful Noise was created in collaboration with Mr. Diamond himself and is the uplifting story about a kid from Brooklyn becoming a chart-topping sensation. Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide with classic songs like the stadium anthem "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."
Diamond says having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor, and he can't wait for audiences to experience the show. Tickets for the musical go on sale on Friday at hennepinarts.org.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Minnesota Ramps Up Traffic Safety For Summer Driving Season
- Discover Beauty And Wellness At St. Cloud’s New Gem
- Meet The Red Pandas And Friends At Minnesota Zoo’s New Habitat
- St. Cloud’s Police Department Welcomes Therapy Dogs For Community Care
- Sheep Take Over Solar Site For Eco-friendly Grooming
- New Expansions, Events, And News Spice Up Board Gaming Scene