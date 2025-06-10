MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new musical based on the life of a pop-rock music legend will make its Minneapolis debut this fall. "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" will light up the Orpheum Theatre from September 30th to October 5th.

A Beautiful Noise was created in collaboration with Mr. Diamond himself and is the uplifting story about a kid from Brooklyn becoming a chart-topping sensation. Diamond has sold over 130 million albums worldwide with classic songs like the stadium anthem "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

Diamond says having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor, and he can't wait for audiences to experience the show. Tickets for the musical go on sale on Friday at hennepinarts.org.

