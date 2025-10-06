MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Tickets for the return of a hit Broadway Show go on sale this week. Fans can purchase tickets for Les Misérables at the historic Orpheum Theatre starting on Friday. The Cameron Mackintosh production of the Tony Award-winning musical will hit the stage from February 17th through February 22nd. Mackintosh's new production of the hit show has taken the world by storm since he first conceived of the updated production in 2009.

Les Misérables is in its 40th year in London's West End, and to celebrate launched its first World Tour of the Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular. Mackintosh says the Les Misérables phenomenon never fails to astound him, and no show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of talent. Tickets are available starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Hennepin Arts Box Office and at hennepinarts.org.

