MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The star of a popular late-night talk show is coming to Minnesota this spring. Comedian, television host, and best-selling author Chelsea Handler will bring her tour "The High and Mighty" to the State Theatre in Minneapolis on April 25th next year. Handler is a seven-time New York Times best-selling author whose humor and candor have made her one of the most popular voices in pop culture and entertainment.

After her seven-year run hosting "Chelsea Lately," Handler has launched her documentary series "Chelsea Does" and her latest talk show, "Chelsea," on Netflix. Handler's most recent book, "I'll Have What She's Having," hit number one on the NY Times best-selling book list. She has also been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Special in 2021, and last year wrapped up a 90-city tour. Tickets for Chelsea Handler's "The High and Mighty" tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the State Theatre Box Office and hennepinarts.org.

