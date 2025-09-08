The Orpheum Hosts Comedy Legends Short And Martin

The Orpheum Hosts Comedy Legends Short And Martin

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two comedy all-stars will make their return to Minneapolis next year. Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their "The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short" show to the Orpheum Theatre on February 28th. They will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. The show pits the two stars of Only Murders in the Building against each other in one-liners and also sees them team up for humorous skits.

The jokes will come at you in a fast-paced format with very little set-up and huge punch lines. Martin and Short will mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of stardom with great chemistry and timing to keep you in stitches. Tickets for The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at hennepinarts.org.

