UNDATED (WJON News) -- It is already beginning to look a lot like Christmas at theaters in Minnesota. Hennein Arts has announced two exciting holiday-themed shows for this winter. "'Twas the Night Before...by Cirque Du Soleil" will take the stage at Northrop at the University of Minnesota from November 26th to December 7th.

Is Cirque Du Soleil's Show Based on Something?

The show is based on the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore and is Cirque Du Soleil's first-ever Christmas-themed show. The story will revolve around a jaded young girl who rediscovers the meaning of Christmas. Returning to the Orpheum Theatre on December 14th is Mannheim Steamroller's Christmas by Chip Davis. Steamroller and its founder Chip Davis are celebrating their 40th year of the annual Holiday show, making it the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

This year's show will feature hits from Mannheim Steamroller's holiday albums plus multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday at cirquedusoleil.com and hennepinarts.org.

