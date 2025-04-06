Podcast Comedian Returning To Pantages Theatre For One Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A popular stand-up comedian and podcast host is returning to Minnesota for a one-night show. Ashley Gavin will spin her unique tales, humor, and signature crowd work on August 22nd at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

Gavin is most recognized for the podcast "We're Having Gay Sex (don't worry, the show for everyone)," which regularly tops international charts. She is popular for her interaction with crowds at her shows and has been featured on Netflix, Just For Laughs, Comedy Central, and more.

Gavin is coming to the Pantages as part of her "Hype Man" tour. Tickets for the show are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office and hennepinartsorg.

