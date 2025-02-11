Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of the stars of a new play at the Children's Theatre Company is using her role to bring hope to others. Antonisia Collins is playing Adrienne in Milo Imagines the World, a show about a boy on a train who imagines the lives of other people and learns first impressions are not always accurate.
Collins says Adrienne is a complex character who is forced to grow up early by having to take care of Milo:
"She struggles with anxiety, pressure from the responsibilities that are given to her as a young person, she's very caring but she's not very good at expressing herself but she just wants to be listened to she wants to do well so I relate to her in a way of like just wanting to be perfect even though nobody's perfect but just feeling heavy responsibility and wanting to do well."
She says she has received a lot of feedback from people saying how they can relate to Adrienne and it is very humbling for her when people can relate to how she has portrayed a character.
Collins says coming from a family with a lot of siblings she knows what it's like to be the older sister. She says Adrienne faces a lot of challenges as an older sibling being forced into a parent role:
"I'm glad that I'm playing the character truthful enough to where people can be like oh I've felt that before, I know exactly what she's going through. It's so special and I really just feel proud of myself to know that I'm able to touch people in that way to where I'm that memorable and I'm that relatable."
Collins says she hopes people walk away from the show learning you can't judge a book by its cover and that you never know what people are going through. Milo Imagines the World runs through March 9th at the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis.
