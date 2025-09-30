MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It could be a show about nothing when this famous comedian comes to Minnesota. Jerry Seinfeld brings his signature style of comedy to the historic Orpheum Theatre for two shows on March 21st next year. Seinfeld is known for his self-named hit NBC show and his ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to everyone. His most recent work includes the Emmy-nominated Netflix projects "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill." He can also be seen in his Emmy-nominated film "Unfrosted," which he co-wrote, directed, and produced. Tickets for Jerry Seinfeld Live go on sale at 10:00 a.m. at the State Theatre Box Office and at hennepinarts.org.

