MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A fan favorite Nickelodeon show will come to life in Minneapolis this fall. Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert will take flight at the Orpheum Theatre on October 15th.

The 20th Anniversary Tour will present the series music with a live orchestra in place of the soundtrack, along with original dialogue and sound effects. The two-hour show is a visual and musical journey through all three seasons of the Last Airbender series, as well as a few surprises.

Avatar: The Last Airbender show has spawned a whole universe of characters, the spin-off series The Legend of Korra, and a new series, Avatar: Seven Havens, plus numerous best-selling books and an upcoming film. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

