Is This SNL Alum Really Coming To Minnesota To Sing?
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A well-known actor and iconic comedian is coming to Minnesota to sing. Billy Murray will perform with his musical collaboration the Blood Brothers at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on April 10th.
Blood Brothers is not the Saturday Night Live alum's first soiree into music. Over the years he has performed at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival, Love Rocks at The Beacon Theatre in New York, and with John Prine & The Steeldrivers at the Grand Ole Opry. Murray also portrayed Nick the Lounge Singer during his stint on SNL.
The Blood Brothers are composed of Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia, and Jimmy Vivino. The show will be a mix of laughter, music, and classic rock. Tickets for Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
