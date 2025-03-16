It’s Not Your Ordinary Final Fantasy At Orpheum Theatre
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Fans of video game music can take in a special concert when an original concert experience comes to Minnesota. Distant Worlds: music from Final Fantasy will bring to life the tunes from Final Fantasy 14 and 16 at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on November 15th.
The show will feature maestro Arnie Roth leading a full symphony orchestra and chorus in a concert of composer Masayoshi Soekn's music. The concert will also have music by Nobuo Uematsu, Yoko Shimomura, as well as a special appearance by original Final Fantasy 14 and 16 vocalist Amanda Achen.
Distant Worlds: music from Final Fantasy also includes new HD video created by Square Enix specifically for the concert as well as music from the entire Final Fantasy series. Tickets for the show are on sale now at the Hennepin Arts Box Office and hennepinarts.org.
