A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Trivia Teams from around the country are gearing up for a local contest this weekend. On Friday, St. Cloud State's radio station KVSC will host its 46th Annual 50 hour trivia marathon. In its first year a 14 member staff ran the contest with four phone lines for calling in answers.

Now over a hundred volunteers help bring the contest to life. Station Manger Dan Seeger says while a lot of things have changed over the years all the answers can still be found:

"All of these answers no matter how hard the question is, almost everything can be found if you're a pretty good sleuth on the internet. If you have ever had a moment where you have been talking with somebody and you couldn't remember what movie you saw that actor in in something that you are watching and you went out and found it, you've been playing trivia basically the way that we do it."

Seeger says writers will try to make the questions a little bit of a puzzle to force teams to work a little harder to find an answer but that just makes it more fun. This year has a Halloween feel with the them Trick or Trivia a Hauntingly Good Time.

Seeger says typically about one third of the questions will center around the theme and they try to get ideas from staff, the question writers, and teams for it. He says there will still be plenty of non-themed questions though:

"The rest of them can come from anywhere movies, TV, sports, current events, you name it and we're asking questions about it so if Halloween isn't necessarily your thing, there's going to be plenty of questions that skew away from that as well."

Seeger says they have ten different writers who work year round to come up with the questions. He says the questions are usually set before the contest starts but they will adapt on the fly during the weekend if the right thing pops up.

SCSU student teams and other student teams can play for free, otherwise it is $60 to play and registration goes until 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The contest runs from 5:00 p.m. on Friday until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

