Finding New Ways To Get Answers Keeps Stefan’s Dream On Top
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- They are the modern-day Kansas City Chiefs of trivia. In our final installment on KVSC trivia teams, WJON looks at Stefan's Dream.
The four-time defending champions have also won 6 of the last 7, and 9 of the last 13 contests with their first championship coming in 2005. Team Captain Alison Feigh says it all started as a sneaky way to get her parents to say yes:
"It partially started because my younger brother and his friend wanted an excuse to have a co-ed sleepover in high school and they figured if they asked my parents that it was for an educational trivia contest they would say yes and then its just kind of grown from there."
She says in those early years she used to literally drive answers over to her brother to avoid tying up the phone line. Stephan's Dream has been riding the wave of technology and using it to their advantage but according to Feigh there is still a human element:
"One of my favorite times ever getting a question was there was a museum where we had to answer something from an exhibit and we couldn't get anyone from the museum to answer the phone so we called the gas station on the block and asked the young person working the gas station if they'd be willing run over to the museum while they were on their cell phone and tell us what the answer was and run back."
Feigh says they are always looking for new ways to find an answer. During Stefan's Dream run, winning has become second nature but Feigh says that just means they can never relax:
"We know everyone's gunning for us and I, we know, I mean last year was a 20-point difference this isn't, this is definitely not a runaway thing there are people breathing down our neck, who want to take us down we totally, totally get that."
Feigh says the hardware is nice but trivia is really about making lifetime friendships along the way and trivia is the best weekend of the year for her team.
KVSC's 46th Annual Trivia Contest takes place this weekend. See below for links to the other five teams in WJON's series on KVSC Trivia Teams.
Meyer Meyer Pants On Fire
Digital Dungeon Dwellers
House of Insanity
Sigma Phi Nothing
Our Se7en Deadly Years of Trivia
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
