Finding New Ways To Get Answers Keeps Stefan’s Dream On Top

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- They are the modern-day Kansas City Chiefs of trivia. In our final installment on KVSC trivia teams, WJON looks at Stefan's Dream.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream loading...

The four-time defending champions have also won 6 of the last 7, and 9 of the last 13 contests with their first championship coming in 2005. Team Captain Alison Feigh says it all started as a sneaky way to get her parents to say yes:

"It partially started because my younger brother and his friend wanted an excuse to have a co-ed sleepover in high school and they figured if they asked my parents that it was for an educational trivia contest they would say yes and then its just kind of grown from there."

PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream loading...

She says in those early years she used to literally drive answers over to her brother to avoid tying up the phone line. Stephan's Dream has been riding the wave of technology and using it to their advantage but according to Feigh there is still a human element:

"One of my favorite times ever getting a question was there was a museum where we had to answer something from an exhibit and we couldn't get anyone from the museum to answer the phone so we called the gas station on the block and asked the young person working the gas station if they'd be willing run over to the museum while they were on their cell phone and tell us what the answer was and run back."

PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream loading...

Feigh says they are always looking for new ways to find an answer. During Stefan's Dream run, winning has become second nature but Feigh says that just means they can never relax:

"We know everyone's gunning for us and I, we know, I mean last year was a 20-point difference this isn't, this is definitely not a runaway thing there are people breathing down our neck, who want to take us down we totally, totally get that."

Feigh says the hardware is nice but trivia is really about making lifetime friendships along the way and trivia is the best weekend of the year for her team.

PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream loading...

KVSC's 46th Annual Trivia Contest takes place this weekend. See below for links to the other five teams in WJON's series on KVSC Trivia Teams.

Meyer Meyer Pants On Fire

Digital Dungeon Dwellers

House of Insanity

Sigma Phi Nothing

Our Se7en Deadly Years of Trivia

PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream. PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream. loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream. PHOTO courtesy of Alison Feigh/Stefan's Dream. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud