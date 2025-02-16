Stefan’s Dream Holding Court At #1 In Day 2 Of KVSC Trivia

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The four time defending champion Stefan's Dream is back on top moving up from position 2 from day 1. What Would Learned Pigs and Scooby Doo was leading after day 1 but dropped to 5th and It Just Doesn't Matter held steady in third.

The teams don't really get a break though as once again they were given an overnight homework assignment. On Saturday, teams had until 5:45 a.m. to email in their answers for the puzzle of Trick or Trig, a complicated audio question tied to some math to come up with a number and potentially 600+ points.

One of the more fun hours on Saturday was hour 20 when it was an audio speed round. All of the clips were old jingles for various candy bars. The team were given a 4-10 second clip to try to decipher what the candy was. In a speed round 18 question are asked versus the normal 9 questions.

A sample question from Saturday is hour 25, question 1: "In 1986, a supergroup side project put out their first 7-inch record. The record featured a newspaper clipping as the cover art. Below the main headline are two more headlines which read, Castro envisions attack on Reagan and Mets blast way to 7th in a row. What is the main headline and who designed the cover art? First and last name, please." The answer was "Madonna on nude picks, so what, Kim Gordon."

The strangest part of the night may have been the last two hours. From Midnight to 2:00 a.m. KVSC played all music generated by AI based on suggestions submitted by teams.

At the end of the night Stefan's Dream held a 200 point lead over the 2nd place team Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire, and 250 over 3rd place It Just Doesn't Matter. You can bet the day 2 homework assignment will go a long way towards helping determining the winner come Sunday night.

