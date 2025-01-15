As Family Grows So Does Love Of Trivia For One KVSC Trivia Team
UNDATED (WJON News) -- What started out as a high school pastime has developed into a family affair for one KVSC trivia team. WJON looks at Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire in our first installment of KVSC trivia team profiles.
Meyer Meyer co-captain Joe Meyer says he and his brother Tim played on teams growing up and when they lost touch with those people they started their own team in 2007 with their five sisters. The team now includes aunts and uncles, cousins, and even some of their kids. Meyer says it is incredible to see how the contest has evolved over the years:
"When we started or when I started it was bring in books, and DVDs and what not and in that time we've now got phones that can detect songs and now we're moving to like AI algorithms that can answer some of those questions just by copying and pasting and it's just wild to see us through that lens."
He says the energy of trivia weekend is hard to replicate and a lot of his team loves overanalyzing stuff and trivia is great for that. Meyer says they even have their own proprietary software which helps the team collaborate across Minnesota and multiple timezones.
Meyer says they all look forward to coming together, competing, and having a good time but they also take things seriously putting in time outside of trivia weekend to prepare. He says they have a diverse team which serves them well:
"I think I like the mix having a team with a lot of variety, different skill sets, different knowledge bases, different access to different data bases I think is really the strength of a team and what makes this competition unique and competitive so depending on which teammate you ask we have different answers and I think that really serves us well."
The team has added a lot of children over the years and Meyer says sometimes that can make things challenging as far as the wee hours of the night. It has been 18 years of playing for Meyer Meyer Pants On Fire and Meyer thinks they will be around for a long time to come. KVSC's Annual Trivia contest takes place February 14-16. In part two of our series, WJON will look at Digital Dungeon Dwellers.
