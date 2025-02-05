A trivia poster spurns a relatively new trivia team to get back into the KVSC annual trivia contest after years away. In WJON’s 5th installment of KVSC trivia teams, we introduce you to Our Se7en Deadly Years of Trivia.

Our Se7en Deadly Years will be entering just that, their seventh year in the contest. Team Captain Jason Jurek says he played in the contest for one year in 1994 while attending St. Cloud State before getting back into it six years ago. He says they are a pretty small team with only four core players and the toughest challenge is convincing people to play:

“Definitely the main challenge is just being able to have at least three or four people going at all times, if we get to two to one it’s kind of almost an uphill battle trying to get any questions right, like with sleep deprivation, pretty much the biggest challenge is getting people to commit.”

He says they are always looking for ways to improve and they took a team-best 29th overall last year. The team took first place in the third division in 2023 and has since been playing in tier two.

Jurek says the contest is such a great experience and it helps keep them going every winter. He says like the old adage sometimes in trivia it is better to be lucky than good:

“But I remember last year the visuals of the Camp Trivia where the one was a campground map of a Cross Lake campground and I, me and my sister camped there probably 20 times with our parents through our childhood so we both recognized it right away and that was kind of neat, especially looking back and seeing that only about 30-35% of other teams got it right so that was kind of cool.”

Jurek says in another instance it was one of those a friend of a friend knew someone who worked at a local bank and they were able to call to get the bank’s polar bear mascot’s name.

He says trivia is like a weekend-long party, they have a blast doing it and wishes more people would sign up. KVSC’s 46th Annual Trivia Contest takes place February 14th through the 16th. Tune into AM 1240 WJON on Saturday at about 7:35 a.m. to hear our full interview with team captain Jason Jurek. Next Week WJON will look at the four-time defending KVSC Trivia Champion Stefan's Dream. See below for links to the stories on the other four teams WJON has profiled so far in our series.

Meyer Meyer House On Fire

Digital Dungeon Dwellers

House of Insanity

Sigma Phi Nothing

