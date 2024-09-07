KVSC Trivia Gets Scary For Its 46th Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Ghosts, Goblins, and Ghouls will be out in October but also come February of 2025. St. Cloud State University’s campus radio station, KVSC revealed the theme for its 46th annual trivia contest at an unveiling party on Saturday afternoon.

“Trick-Or-Trivia A Hauntingly Good Time" will take place for 50 hours on February 14th – 16th, 2025. KVSC’s Station Manager Dan Seeger says having the unveiling party on campus is a great way to bring everyone together:

"So much of trivia is this real family feeling and this really strong camaraderie and that's whether it's the folks that are volunteering with us, the student staff that helps really drive the radio station all year long, including trivia weekend, and teams themselves."

The party started at 2:00 p.m. with free food, and games before the theme was announced at 3:00 p.m. Operations Director Jim Gray says now the work for them really begins:

"Now is where we really start the marketing push of it, you know, we've got a lot of our logistics kind of put in order and now it's getting the word out for trivia 46."

Gray says the unveil is go time for the teams to start researching items for the theme and for the question writers to put the push on for writing all the questions.

The theme unveil came complete with a coffin, a skeleton, and candy to drive it home. Around 50 people attended the party to find out the theme and registration for “Trick-Or-Trivia A Hauntingly Good Time" starts on December 16th.

