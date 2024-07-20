The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Friday at Harriet Island in St. Paul. A massive crowd was on hand to see Durry, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Head and the Heart, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morisette.

The day started off on a down note when the festival announced The Black Crowes had to cancel due to an illness in the band. Festival organizers adjusted the band lineup on the fly and Durry and The Head and the Heart had to adjust their start times. The highlight of the day was when Gwen Stefani started to sing her latest song "Purple Irises," and her husband, country music star, Blake Shelton came out on stage to join her for the number.

The weather was a little humid by the end of the night but overall is was a great day to be outdoors taking in a ton of fabulous music and great food. Day 2 is Saturday and features local favorite Soul Asylum, The Offspring, and is highlighted by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Check out the day one photo gallery below.

