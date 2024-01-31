Hollaback Girl Highlights MN Yacht Club Music Fest Lineup
Minnesota Yacht Club has announced the lineup for its two-day music festival. The festival is being put on by C3 Presents which is the same company that puts on Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and is based out of Austin, Texas.
Don't get the music in Yacht Club confused with Yacht Rock. Minnesota Yacht Club will have a great array of heavy-hitting alternative rock acts. The lineup for each day includes:
FRIDAY:
Gwen Stefani
Alanis Morissette
The Black Crowes
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
The Head And The Heart
Durry
Morgan Wade
Michigander
GullyBoys
Harbor & Home
SATURDAY:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Offspring
Hippo Campus
Gary Clark Jr.
The Hold Steady
Soul Asylum
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Wilderadd
Nico Vega
Irontom
Yacht Club will feature two stages of music, and you don't have to worry about missing an act because event organizers say they have the acts timed out to not conflict with each other. Minnesota Yacht Club takes place on July 19th and 20th at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a general ticket sale starting one hour later at 11:00 a.m.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year
Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker