Hollaback Girl Highlights MN Yacht Club Music Fest Lineup

Minnesota Yacht Club has announced the lineup for its two-day music festival. The festival is being put on by C3 Presents which is the same company that puts on Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and is based out of Austin, Texas.

Don't get the music in Yacht Club confused with Yacht Rock. Minnesota Yacht Club will have a great array of heavy-hitting alternative rock acts. The lineup for each day includes:

FRIDAY:

Gwen Stefani

Alanis Morissette

The Black Crowes

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

The Head And The Heart

Durry

Morgan Wade

Michigander

GullyBoys

Harbor & Home

SATURDAY:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Offspring

Hippo Campus

Gary Clark Jr.

The Hold Steady

Soul Asylum

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Wilderadd

Nico Vega

Irontom

Yacht Club will feature two stages of music, and you don't have to worry about missing an act because event organizers say they have the acts timed out to not conflict with each other. Minnesota Yacht Club takes place on July 19th and 20th at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a general ticket sale starting one hour later at 11:00 a.m.

