Hollaback Girl Highlights MN Yacht Club Music Fest Lineup

Hollaback Girl Highlights MN Yacht Club Music Fest Lineup

Rick Fury, Getty Images

Minnesota Yacht Club has announced the lineup for its two-day music festival. The festival is being put on by C3 Presents which is the same company that puts on Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits and is based out of Austin, Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Don't get the music in Yacht Club confused with Yacht Rock.  Minnesota Yacht Club will have a great array of heavy-hitting alternative rock acts.  The lineup for each day includes:

Sonia Recchia, Getty Images
loading...
Amy Sussman, Getty Images
loading...

FRIDAY:
Gwen Stefani
Alanis Morissette
The Black Crowes
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
The Head And The Heart
Durry
Morgan Wade
Michigander
GullyBoys
Harbor & Home

Karl Walter, Getty Images
loading...
Kevin Winter, Getty Images
loading...

SATURDAY:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Offspring
Hippo Campus
Gary Clark Jr.
The Hold Steady
Soul Asylum
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Wilderadd
Nico Vega
Irontom

Thos Robinson, Getty Images
loading...

Yacht Club will feature two stages of music, and you don't have to worry about missing an act because event organizers say they have the acts timed out to not conflict with each other. Minnesota Yacht Club takes place on July 19th and 20th at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with a general ticket sale starting one hour later at 11:00 a.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year

From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born

Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Harriet Island, Minnesota Yacht Club, Music Festivals
Categories: Featured, From Around Central Minnesota, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON