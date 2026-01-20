ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new music festival will hit Minnesota this summer. Minnesota Country Club Festival will be a celebration of roots, folk, Americana, and more. The new event will take place on July 10th and 11th on Harriet Island in St. Paul. No acts have been announced as of yet, but you can sign up online for announcements.

READ MORE: Surprise Guest Wows Crowd At Yacht Fest [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Minnesota Country Club Festival is a spin-off of the popular Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which is in its third year at Harriet Island. Yacht Club takes place July 17th through the 19th, so it will be back-to-back big weekends of music on the island this summer. Organizers of Country Club Festival say there are a lot of surprises to come.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands.

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt