Green Day Headlines 2025 Yacht Fest In St. Paul

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota music festival has announced its 2025 lineup for this summer. The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival takes place from July 18th - 20th at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul.

Headlining the lineup of acts for 2025 is Green Day on Sunday. Other Sunday acts include Garbage, Semisonic, and 311. Friday's acts will feature Hozier, Alabama Shakes, Train, and Sheryl Crow. Saturday's lineup includes Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and Remi Wolf.

Yacht Fest expanded to three days in 2025 and will have over 25 artists in total across two stages. Fans can sign up now to get a pre-sale code to buy tickets on Thursday. The full lineup for each day is:

FRIDAY, JULY 18th - Hozier, Alabmas Shakes, Train, Sheryl Crow, Father John Misty, Gigi Perez, The 502s, Hamilton Leithauser, Mike Kota, Maygen & The Birdwatcher.

SATURDAY, JULY 19th: Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Remi Wolf, O.A.R., Cory Wong, Motion City Soundtrack, Silversun Pickups, Jake Clemons, Raffaella, Laamar.

SUNDAY, JULY 20th:  Green Day, Sublime, 311, Garbage, Semisonic, Beach Bunny, The Beaches, Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge, Winona Fighter, and Landon Conrath

Last year's lineup included Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani with surprise guest Blake Shelton, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Offspring among others.

