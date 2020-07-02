Lakes Jam 2020 Postponed Until Next Year

BRAINERD -- Another popular music festival has been postponed this summer.

Lakes Jam 2020, which was scheduled for August, has been rescheduled for next year.

Organizers say they tried everything possible to keep the event as planned, but circumstances surrounding the pandemic would not allow that to happen.

All 2020 passes and camping will automatically be transferred to next years event, with guests retaining the same campsites, reserved seats and so on. If you bought single day passes you can exchange them once the country and rock dates are set.

Lakes Jam 2021 will take place June 23rd-26th.

Any questions you can email Lakes Jam at info@lakesjam.com.