Lakes Jam Postponed Until Later This Summer

BRAINERD -- Lakes Jam in Brainerd has been postponed but is still on for this summer.

Organizers say they've come to the conclusion that June 24th through the 27th is no longer an option. But, they will hold the event from August 5th through the 8th of this year at Brainerd International Raceway.

They are working to retain as much of the talent as possible.

Jon Pardi and the Friday night line-up will now be on Thursday, August 6th, RATT and the rock line-up will be moved to Saturday, August 8th. Brothers Osborne may have to be replaced due to a previous engagement. The original Saturday line-up will be moved to Friday, August 7th. Hairball will perform on Wednesday, August 5th.