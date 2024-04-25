BCA Names Wright County Deputies in Officer-Shooting Incident

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the names of six officers involved in the officer-involved shooting of 38-year-old Matthew Lyrek outside of a Dollar General store in Montrose.

The report says seven Wright County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were involved in the incident, but one of the deputies works in an undercover capacity.

The deputies involved:

Deputy Matthew Bilitz used less-than-lethal force. He has six years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Heath Gilliham used his Tazer. He has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy William Kenyon used his Tazer. He has 10 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Andrew Lundeen fired his rifle. He has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Jeff McMackins used less-than-lethal force. He has 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Jason Oltmanns used less-than-lethal force. He has 16 years of law enforcement experience.

The deputies attempted to arrest Lyrek on multiple arrest warrants on April 15th.

During the arrest, Lyrek allegedly pulled out a handgun. Deputies responded by firing a Tazer, less-than-lethal force, and Deputy Andrew Lundeen fired his department-issued rifle.

Lyrek was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The BCA says they’ve recovered evidence from the scene, and while Wright County Deputies don’t wear body cameras, the incident was recorded by cameras in the squad cars.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Wright County Attorney’s Office for review.

