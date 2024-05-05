Hormel Launches New Planters Cashew Flavor
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company has unveiled a new flavor of cashews. Hormel Foods has launched Salt and Vinegar flavored cashews, the latest flavor in its Planters brand.
The company says the salt and vinegar nuts deliver a burst of tangy flavor to provide consumers with a unique snacking experience. Senior Brand Manager Zeeshan Tarique says Planters is thrilled to expand their flavored cashews with the introduction of the new flavor. Planters launched its flavored cashews in 2023 with three varieties: rosemary and sea salt, cinnamon brown sugar, and dill pickle.
There was also a limited-time fourth flavor of apple cider donut. Hormel acquired the Planters brand from Kraft Heinz in 2021 in the largest deal in the company's 133-year history.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll