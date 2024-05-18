Gophers Win As Spring Sports Wind Down In Friday Sports Recap

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--College and area sports are winding down for the Spring season but there was still one game on Friday. The University of Minnesota pounded Northwestern in the second of their three-game weekend series. The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st but the Gophers wasted no time in answering back. In the top of the 2nd Boston Merila got the scoring started with a RBI fielder’s choice. Jack Spanier singled to center to drive in two more and then Jake Perry belted a 3-run HR to give Minnesota a 6-2 lead. 6-2 was still the score entering the top of the 7th when Perry homered again making it 7-2 and the Gophers plated 6 total in the inning for a 12-2 margin. The two teams traded single runs in the 9th to get to the 13-3 final. Justin Thorsteinson got the win in relief throwing 2 innings, giving up no runs on 3 hits with a strikeout. The two teams will wrap up their series on Sunday.

