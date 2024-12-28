High School Sports Results Friday, December 27th
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Holdingford 73, Lester Prairie 45
Central Minnesota Christian 78, Dassel Cokato 60
New London-Spicer 85, MACCRAY 75
Litchfield 29, Melrose 58
Sauk Centre 80, Bigt Lake 67
Grand Rapids 43, Rocori 59: Broderic Woods led the Spartans with 23 points.
Becker 60, West Fargo 77: Sawyer Brown had 20 points for the Bulldogs.
Paynesville 82, Perham 87 (OT)
St. Cloud Apollo 67, Richfield 91
Concordia Academy 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 82
Maranatha 53, Albany 70: Ethan Meyer was the top scorer for the Huskies with 16 points.
Spring Lake Park 62, St. Cloud Tech 50: Drew Lieser has 11 points and Nick Brakes had 10 points for the Tigers.
Champlin Park 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87: The Storm was led by Spencer Swanson with 32 points and Keller Hanson with 27 points.
Osseo 55, Sartell 60
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Holdingford 49, Hawley 63
Carlton-Wrenshall 20, Melrose 48
Fargo South 55, Sauk Centre 101
Thief River Falls 67, Big Lake 53
Little Falls 50, St. Anthony 71: Malin Youngberg led the Flyers with 23 points.
Concordia Academy 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 67
Goodhue 66, Albany 42: Claire Lecy was the Huskies top scorer with 16 points.
Irondale 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40: The Storm was led by Abigale High with 20 points and Alison Schreifels with 17 points.
St. Croix Prep 58, St. Cloud 40: Weslie Schuck led the Crush with 17 points.
Becker 57, Sartell 59
Annandale 57, Zimmerman 42
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Mankato East 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4: 4 players had one goal each for the Storm.
Sartell 0, Rosemount 5
River Lakes 3, Fargo North 2 (OT): Parker Welz had the game winning goal for the Stars.
Prairie Center 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5: Kasey Melquist had 2 goals to lead Litchfield.
Bemidji 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: Caden Johnson and Carter Bakeberg scored for the Crusaders.
Becker-Big Lake 3, Fergus Falls 8: Tate Spilde had 2 goals for Becker-Big Lake.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1, St. Cloud Crush 2: Jackson Sheetz and Corbin Matanich scored for the Crush.
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3
New Ulm 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2: Paizli Johnson and Emma Grangroth scored for Litchfield.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]