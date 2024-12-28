High School Sports Results Friday, December 27th

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Holdingford 73, Lester Prairie 45

Central Minnesota Christian 78, Dassel Cokato 60

New London-Spicer 85, MACCRAY 75

Litchfield 29, Melrose 58

Sauk Centre 80, Bigt Lake 67

Grand Rapids 43, Rocori 59: Broderic Woods led the Spartans with 23 points.

Becker 60, West Fargo 77: Sawyer Brown had 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Paynesville 82, Perham 87 (OT)

St. Cloud Apollo 67, Richfield 91

Concordia Academy 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 82

Maranatha 53, Albany 70: Ethan Meyer was the top scorer for the Huskies with 16 points.

Spring Lake Park 62, St. Cloud Tech 50: Drew Lieser has 11 points and Nick Brakes had 10 points for the Tigers.

Champlin Park 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 87: The Storm was led by Spencer Swanson with 32 points and Keller Hanson with 27 points.

Osseo 55, Sartell 60

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Holdingford 49, Hawley 63

Carlton-Wrenshall 20, Melrose 48

Fargo South 55, Sauk Centre 101

Thief River Falls 67, Big Lake 53

Little Falls 50, St. Anthony 71: Malin Youngberg led the Flyers with 23 points.

Concordia Academy 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 67

Goodhue 66, Albany 42: Claire Lecy was the Huskies top scorer with 16 points.

Irondale 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40: The Storm was led by Abigale High with 20 points and Alison Schreifels with 17 points.

St. Croix Prep 58, St. Cloud 40: Weslie Schuck led the Crush with 17 points.

Becker 57, Sartell 59

Annandale 57, Zimmerman 42

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Mankato East 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4: 4 players had one goal each for the Storm.

Sartell 0, Rosemount 5

River Lakes 3, Fargo North 2 (OT): Parker Welz had the game winning goal for the Stars.

Prairie Center 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5: Kasey Melquist had 2 goals to lead Litchfield.

Bemidji 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: Caden Johnson and Carter Bakeberg scored for the Crusaders.

Becker-Big Lake 3, Fergus Falls 8: Tate Spilde had 2 goals for Becker-Big Lake.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1, St. Cloud Crush 2: Jackson Sheetz and Corbin Matanich scored for the Crush.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 0, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

New Ulm 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2: Paizli Johnson and Emma Grangroth scored for Litchfield.

