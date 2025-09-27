Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, September 26th

Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Friday, September 26th

FOOTBALL:

Eden Valley-Watkins 18, St. Cloud Cathedral 12
Foley 48, St. Cloud Apollo 7
ROCORI 21, Detroit Lakes 7
Becker 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Alexandria 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
St. Francis 31, Sartell 29
Westonka 32, Big Lake 30
New London-Spicer 55, Montevideo 0

Dassel-Cokato 42, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 28
Albany 42, Milaca 8
Holdingford 39, Minnewaska 6
Pierz 40, Little Falls 7
Paynesville 52, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Kimball 48, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Annandale 30, Holy Family 10
Melrose 43, Royalton 22

 

