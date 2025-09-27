Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, September 26th
FOOTBALL:
Eden Valley-Watkins 18, St. Cloud Cathedral 12
Foley 48, St. Cloud Apollo 7
ROCORI 21, Detroit Lakes 7
Becker 21, St. Cloud Tech 0
Alexandria 49, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14
St. Francis 31, Sartell 29
Westonka 32, Big Lake 30
New London-Spicer 55, Montevideo 0
Get our free mobile app
Dassel-Cokato 42, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 28
Albany 42, Milaca 8
Holdingford 39, Minnewaska 6
Pierz 40, Little Falls 7
Paynesville 52, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Kimball 48, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Annandale 30, Holy Family 10
Melrose 43, Royalton 22
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions
Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]
Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.