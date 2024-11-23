High School Sports Results Friday, November 22nd
FOOTBALL:
Totino-Grace 8, Becker 24 - Class 4A Championship: Sawyer Brown had an interception return for a touchdown for the Bulldogs in the win.
Minneota 70, Springfield 20 - Class 1A Championship
Jackson County Central 42, Staples-Motley 26 - Class 2A Championship
Minnetonka 21, Maple Grove 28 - Class 6A Championship
Dassel-Cokato plays on Saturday for the Class 3A Championship.
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Grand Rapids-Greenway 6, St. Cloud 3: Reese Ruska had 2 goals and Madison Hutt scored once for the Crush.
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1, Becker-Big Lake 1 - OT: Tate Spilde tied the game at 14:09 in the 3rd period for Becker-Big Lake.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Dassel-Cokato 55, Hutchinson 62: Aubrey Quern led Dassel-Cokato with 28 points.
Morris Area 43, New London-Spicer 77
Big Lake 46, Legacy Christian 66
Sartell 61, Detroit Lakes 34: Ava Swenson had 12 points, and Marni Koosmann and Maiya Gunderson each added 10 points for the Sabres. Sartell held Detroit Lakes to 5 total made FGs for the game.
Litchfield 36, Kimball 73
West Central 57, Paynesville 55
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year