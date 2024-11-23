High School Sports Results Friday, November 22nd

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

FOOTBALL:

Totino-Grace 8, Becker 24 - Class 4A Championship: Sawyer Brown had an interception return for a touchdown for the Bulldogs in the win.

Minneota 70, Springfield 20 - Class 1A Championship

Jackson County Central 42, Staples-Motley 26 - Class 2A Championship

Minnetonka 21, Maple Grove 28 - Class 6A Championship

Dassel-Cokato plays on Saturday for the Class 3A Championship.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Grand Rapids-Greenway 6, St. Cloud 3: Reese Ruska had 2 goals and Madison Hutt scored once for the Crush.

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 1, Becker-Big Lake 1 - OT: Tate Spilde tied the game at 14:09 in the 3rd period for Becker-Big Lake.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Dassel-Cokato 55, Hutchinson 62: Aubrey Quern led Dassel-Cokato with 28 points.

Morris Area 43, New London-Spicer 77

Big Lake 46, Legacy Christian 66

Sartell 61, Detroit Lakes 34:  Ava Swenson had 12 points, and Marni Koosmann and Maiya Gunderson each added 10 points for the Sabres. Sartell held Detroit Lakes to 5 total made FGs for the game.

Litchfield 36, Kimball 73

West Central 57, Paynesville 55

