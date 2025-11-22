It is a big weekend in high school sports, capped by the Minnesota High School League football championships. Four state champs were determined on Friday, with three more games on Saturday, including Annandale taking on Waseca in the 3A Championship game.

In addition to the state football championship games, there are girls' and boys' basketball and girls' and boys' hockey on the slate, with Sartell, St. Cloud Cathedral, and the St Cloud Crush playing games.

FOOTBALL:

Minneota 49, Breckenridge 14 - Class A Championship

Tristen Sussner had a big game in helping Minnesota secure its 4th straight title. Sussner had 112 yards passing and a TD and ran for three more scores in the win.

Jackson County Central 20, Goodhue 15 - Class 2A Championship

Roman Voss had two touchdown runs in leading Jackson County to the 2A title.

Orono 21, Kasson-Mantorville 14 - Class 4A Championship

Griffin Mauer led the way for Orono with two touchdowns.

Edina 42, Moorhead 35 - Class 6A Championship

In the high-scoring 6A Title game, Jett Feeney had 373 yards passing with 2 scores, and he ran for 43 yards and another 2-TDs for the Spuds. Edina was led by Chase Bjorgaard, who ran for 320 yards (yes, he had over 300 yards rushing), and 4 TDs in helping Edina hold off Moorhead and win the title.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Minneapolis Washburn 58, St. Cloud Crush 38

Spring Lake Park 52, Sartell 49

Sauk Centre 60, Milaca 55

Brandon-Evansville 50, Melrose 46

Dassel-Cokato 57, Hutchinson 55

Big Lake 54, Legacy Christian Academy 50

New London-Spicer 70, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 50

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Thief River Falls 3

Elijah Van Heel had two goals for the Crusaders.

Sartell 7, Rock Ridge 3

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Waconia 2

Thief River Falls 6, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 7, Windom 1

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

