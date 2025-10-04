Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, October 3rd
Friday had a lot of high school football action in the St. Cloud area with some really big scores. Check out all the results below.
FOOTBALL:
ROCORI 34, Fergus Falls 0
Sartell 21, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7
Willmar 35, St. Cloud Tech 0
Pierz 76, St. Cloud Apollo 6
St. Cloud Cathedral 36, Paynesville 26
Zimmerman 56, Big Lake 16
Dassel-Cokato 58, Montivideo 0
Howard Lake 20, New London-Spicer 7
Redwood Valley 35, Kimball 8
Annandale 35, Rockford 7
Totino-Grace 30, Becker 20
Holdingford 61, Melrose 26
Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Albany 55, Little Falls 0
Osakis 42, Royalton 6
Foley 42, Milaca 12
