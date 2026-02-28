Prep Sports Scores &#038; Schedule &#8211; Friday, February 27th

Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Friday, February 27th

State tournament season is in full swing with girls' hockey and gymnastics last weekend, and this weekend we have wrestling, swimming & diving, and adapted hockey. The basketball teams are starting to fight for the end of the season.  The girls' state basketball tournament is on March 11 - 13, and the boys' hit the court on March 24 - 28. Don't forget about the boys' hockey tournament next weekend as well.  Check out the boys' basketball action from teams in the St. Cloud area from Friday, February 28th, below.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Tech 66, Fergus Falls 58
St. Cloud Apollo 68, Willmar 66
Sartell 90, Detroit Lakes 68
Legacy Christian 92, Big Lake 83 - Max Leifker had 30 pts for Legacy
Melrose 58, Sau Centre 49
Foley 58, Mora 55
Pierz 80, Milaca 28
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 76, Annandale 68
Albany 86, Little Falls 53
Holdingford 100, Kimball 85

SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 1:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Sartell vs. Little Falls
Royalton vs. Milaca
St. Francis vs. Becker
Dassel-Cokato vs. Maranatha Christian Academy
Albany vs. Foley
Kimball vs. Sauk Centre

