Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, March 7th

St. Cloud Cathedral didn't bring home the gold, but they finished strong at the Boys' State Hockey Tournament. The Crusaders took down Mankato West 6-3 in the Class 1A Championship on Saturday morning. Elijah Van Heel had a hat trick for Cathedral, with Garrett Loch, Griffin Sturm, and Caleb Trant also scoring.

Warroad brought home the championship in Class A, beating Hibbing-Chisholm 5-4 in OT. Mahtomedi beat Delano 4-3 in OT to take third.

In the Class 2A Championship, Moorhead and Minnetonka also went to OT, with Moorhead winning the title 5-4. Rosemount beat Edina 4-2 for third place, and Grand Rapids took down Lakeville South 6-2 in the consolation championship.

There were a handful of boys' basketball games on Saturday as well. You can check out the scores from that action below:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Spectrum 60

Sartell 89, St. Cloud Tech 60

Fergus Falls 86, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69

Albany 88, Legacy Christian 67

Annandale 67, Sauk Centre 62

Melrose 61, Holdingford 59

Becker 74, Fridley 65

