Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, March 7th
St. Cloud Cathedral didn't bring home the gold, but they finished strong at the Boys' State Hockey Tournament. The Crusaders took down Mankato West 6-3 in the Class 1A Championship on Saturday morning. Elijah Van Heel had a hat trick for Cathedral, with Garrett Loch, Griffin Sturm, and Caleb Trant also scoring.
Warroad brought home the championship in Class A, beating Hibbing-Chisholm 5-4 in OT. Mahtomedi beat Delano 4-3 in OT to take third.
In the Class 2A Championship, Moorhead and Minnetonka also went to OT, with Moorhead winning the title 5-4. Rosemount beat Edina 4-2 for third place, and Grand Rapids took down Lakeville South 6-2 in the consolation championship.
There were a handful of boys' basketball games on Saturday as well. You can check out the scores from that action below:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Spectrum 60
Sartell 89, St. Cloud Tech 60
Fergus Falls 86, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Albany 88, Legacy Christian 67
Annandale 67, Sauk Centre 62
Melrose 61, Holdingford 59
Becker 74, Fridley 65
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud