Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Saturday, February 28th

It was a pretty light day in area high school sports on Saturday with just a handful of games from across the region. Check out the scores below, along with the scheduled games for Monday.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Little Falls 54, Sartell 46

Milaca 51, Royalton 47

[Annabelle Gothmann led Milaca with 21 points. The Royals were led by Chloe Reedy with 23 points].

Becker 75, St. Francis 40

[The Bulldogs leading scorer was Adele Changamire with 26 points].

Maranatha Christian Academy 73, Dassel-Cokato 40

Foley 56, Albany 47

Sauk Centre 58, Kimball 40

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Little Falls vs. ROCORI

BOYS' HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:

St. Cloud Cathedral will try for another state hockey title on Wednesday when they take on Mahtomedi at 1:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. The Crusaders are the 5th seed, and Mahtomedi is the 4th seed.

