Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Saturday, February 28th
It was a pretty light day in area high school sports on Saturday with just a handful of games from across the region. Check out the scores below, along with the scheduled games for Monday.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Little Falls 54, Sartell 46
Milaca 51, Royalton 47
[Annabelle Gothmann led Milaca with 21 points. The Royals were led by Chloe Reedy with 23 points].
Becker 75, St. Francis 40
[The Bulldogs leading scorer was Adele Changamire with 26 points].
Maranatha Christian Academy 73, Dassel-Cokato 40
Foley 56, Albany 47
Sauk Centre 58, Kimball 40
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Little Falls vs. ROCORI
BOYS' HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:
St. Cloud Cathedral will try for another state hockey title on Wednesday when they take on Mahtomedi at 1:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. The Crusaders are the 5th seed, and Mahtomedi is the 4th seed.
