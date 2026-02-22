Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Saturday, February 21st

It was a light day in high school sports on Saturday, with just a few games in boys' basketball and boys' hockey taking place among teams in the St. Cloud area. Although the state tournament was running in full for gymnastics and girls' hockey. Check out the results for St. Cloud area teams below.

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

[Bo Schmidt led the Crusaders with 2 goals].

Sartell 5, Little Falls 1

[Five different players had a goal apiece for the Sabres in the win].

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Pequot Lakes 57, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

Sartell 67, Rogers 56

[The Sabres were led by Isaac Bergstrom with 21 points. Maddox Lewis chipped in 15 points, and Karson Lewis and Parker Smith had 11 points each].

St. Cloud Cathedral 73, Mora 59

St. Cloud Apollo 82, Willmar 68

Get our free mobile app

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:

BOYS' HOCKEY:

No games scheduled for teams in the St. Cloud area.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Paynesville vs. Holdingford

Melrose vs. Montevideo

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Dassel-Cokato vs. Maranatha Christian Academy

Blue Earth vs. Maple Lake

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt