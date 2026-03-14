Prep Sports Scores – Friday, March 13th
Winter sports are winding down with both hockey tournaments done, the girls' basketball tournament going on this weekend, and boys' basketball teams punching their tickets for next weekend's state tourney. Check out what boys' teams from the area advanced below, and scores from Friday's girls' basketball tourney action.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Albany 55, Melrose 35 - 2A, Section 6 Championship
Braeden Justin and Ashton Olson led the Huskies with 14 pts each.
Upsala 58, Nevis 56 - 1A, Section 5 Championship
Quinn Guthrie had 13 pts, and Samuel Laliberte had 12 pts to lead Upsala.
Pequot Lakes 73, Pierz 34 - 2A, Section 7 Championship
GIRLS' BASKETBALL - STATE TOURNAMENT:
Braham 80, New Richland-Hartland 65 - 1A, Consolation Semi-Final
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 56 - 1A, Semi-Final
Mayer Lutheran 70, Northhome-Kelliher 67 - 1A, Consolation Semi-Final
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 53, Central Minnesota Christian 47 - 1A, Semi-Final
Rochester Lourdes 71, Minnehaha Academy 40 - 2A, Consolation Final
Hill Murray 81, Totino Grace 41 - 3A, Consolation Final
Providence Academy 72, Perham 49 - 2A, Semi-Final
Monticello 70, Blaine 52 - 4A - Consolation Final
Duluth Marshall 71, New London-Spicer 56 - 2A, Semi-Final
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE:
GIRLS' BASKETBALL - STATE TOURNAMENT:
Braham vs. Mayer Lutheran - 1A, Consolation Final
Central Minnesota Christian vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy - 1A, Third Place
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl - 1A, Championship
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Marshall - 3A, Third Place
Perham vs. New London-Spicer - 2A, Third Place
Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Stewartville - 3A, Championship
Maple Grove vs. Rochester Mayo - 4A, Third Place
Duluth Marshall vs. Providence Academy - 2A, Championship
Rosemount vs. Hopkins - 4A, Championship
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