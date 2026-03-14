Prep Sports Scores – Friday, March 13th

Winter sports are winding down with both hockey tournaments done, the girls' basketball tournament going on this weekend, and boys' basketball teams punching their tickets for next weekend's state tourney. Check out what boys' teams from the area advanced below, and scores from Friday's girls' basketball tourney action.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Albany 55, Melrose 35 - 2A, Section 6 Championship

Braeden Justin and Ashton Olson led the Huskies with 14 pts each.

Upsala 58, Nevis 56 - 1A, Section 5 Championship

Quinn Guthrie had 13 pts, and Samuel Laliberte had 12 pts to lead Upsala.

Pequot Lakes 73, Pierz 34 - 2A, Section 7 Championship

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - STATE TOURNAMENT:

Braham 80, New Richland-Hartland 65 - 1A, Consolation Semi-Final

Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 56 - 1A, Semi-Final

Mayer Lutheran 70, Northhome-Kelliher 67 - 1A, Consolation Semi-Final

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 53, Central Minnesota Christian 47 - 1A, Semi-Final

Rochester Lourdes 71, Minnehaha Academy 40 - 2A, Consolation Final

Hill Murray 81, Totino Grace 41 - 3A, Consolation Final

Providence Academy 72, Perham 49 - 2A, Semi-Final

Monticello 70, Blaine 52 - 4A - Consolation Final

Duluth Marshall 71, New London-Spicer 56 - 2A, Semi-Final

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SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL - STATE TOURNAMENT:

Braham vs. Mayer Lutheran - 1A, Consolation Final

Central Minnesota Christian vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy - 1A, Third Place

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl - 1A, Championship

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Marshall - 3A, Third Place

Perham vs. New London-Spicer - 2A, Third Place

Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Stewartville - 3A, Championship

Maple Grove vs. Rochester Mayo - 4A, Third Place

Duluth Marshall vs. Providence Academy - 2A, Championship

Rosemount vs. Hopkins - 4A, Championship

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