Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, February 7th

It was a rough day for high school teams in the St. Cloud Metro area, with only Sartell pulling off a win in boys' basketball. You can check out all the scores from the area below.

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Totino Grace 4, St. Cloud Crush 1

Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

Becker-Big Lake 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2

Pine City 5, River Lakes 3

Greenway 7, Mora-Milaca 4

Little Falls 7, Morris-Benson 4

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Southwest Christian 1

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Minnesota River 4, River Lakes 1

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Sartell 85, Detroit Lakes 75

Melrose 61, Legacy Christian 60

Albany 70, Pelican Rapids 65

Watertown-Mayer 69, Foley 62

Sauk Centre 70, Lake Crystal 53

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Hutchinson 67, St. Cloud Crush 40

St. Francis 68, ROCORI 39

Sauk Centre 69, New London-Spicer 63

Pelican Rapids 75, Albany 67

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Rockford vs. New London Spicer

Little Falls vs. Mora

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Milaca vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Willmar vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Kimball

Osakis vs. Royalton

Melrose vs. Swanville

