Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, February 7th
It was a rough day for high school teams in the St. Cloud Metro area, with only Sartell pulling off a win in boys' basketball. You can check out all the scores from the area below.
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Totino Grace 4, St. Cloud Crush 1
Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
Becker-Big Lake 4, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 2
Pine City 5, River Lakes 3
Greenway 7, Mora-Milaca 4
Little Falls 7, Morris-Benson 4
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Southwest Christian 1
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Minnesota River 4, River Lakes 1
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Sartell 85, Detroit Lakes 75
Melrose 61, Legacy Christian 60
Albany 70, Pelican Rapids 65
Watertown-Mayer 69, Foley 62
Sauk Centre 70, Lake Crystal 53
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Hutchinson 67, St. Cloud Crush 40
St. Francis 68, ROCORI 39
Sauk Centre 69, New London-Spicer 63
Pelican Rapids 75, Albany 67
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Rockford vs. New London Spicer
Little Falls vs. Mora
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Milaca vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Willmar vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Kimball
Osakis vs. Royalton
Melrose vs. Swanville
