Prep Sports Scores – Friday, February 6th

While thoughts this weekend are for the big game, there is still plenty of high sports action going on. Basketball had a good slate of games, especially on the girls' side, with just one hockey game of note. Check out all the scores from Friday's high school action, and Saturday's schedule below.

GIRLS' BASKTEBALL:

Detroit Lakes 67, St. Cloud Crush 32

Milaca 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 47

Willmar 72, Sartell 47

Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

Maple Lake 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 48

Norwood-Young America 50, Dasel-Cokato 48

New London-Spicer 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 39

Sauk Centre 79, Monevideo 36

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56, Royalton 53

Pequot Lakes 39, Little Falls 36

Annandale 59, Rockford 38

Becker 84, Zimmerman 51

Big Lake 76, Cambridge-Isanti 41

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 66, Osakis 54

Willmar 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Annandale 75, Rockford 58

Maple Lake 82, International School of MN 32

Upsala 60, Royalton 49

Montevideo 73, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, New London-Spicer 77

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sartell 6, Detroit Lakes 1

SATURDAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Legacy Chirstian

St. Cloud Crush vs. Hutchinson

ROCORI vs. St. Francis

Sauk Centre vs. New London-Spicer

Pelican Rapids vs. Albany

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Detroit Lakes vs. Sartell

Legacy Christian vs. Melrose

Albany vs. Pelican Rapids

Watertown-Mayer vs. Foley

Lake Crystal vs. Sauk Centre

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Totino Grace vs. St. Cloud Crush

Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Becker-Big Lake

River Lakes vs. Pine City

Mora-Milaca vs. Greenway

Morris-Benson vs. Little Falls

Southwest Christian vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

River Lakes vs. Minnesota River

