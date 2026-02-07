Prep Sports Scores – Friday, February 6th
While thoughts this weekend are for the big game, there is still plenty of high sports action going on. Basketball had a good slate of games, especially on the girls' side, with just one hockey game of note. Check out all the scores from Friday's high school action, and Saturday's schedule below.
GIRLS' BASKTEBALL:
Detroit Lakes 67, St. Cloud Crush 32
Milaca 70, St. Cloud Cathedral 47
Willmar 72, Sartell 47
Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
Maple Lake 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 48
Norwood-Young America 50, Dasel-Cokato 48
New London-Spicer 65, Glencoe-Silver Lake 39
Sauk Centre 79, Monevideo 36
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 56, Royalton 53
Pequot Lakes 39, Little Falls 36
Annandale 59, Rockford 38
Becker 84, Zimmerman 51
Big Lake 76, Cambridge-Isanti 41
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 66, Osakis 54
Willmar 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Annandale 75, Rockford 58
Maple Lake 82, International School of MN 32
Upsala 60, Royalton 49
Montevideo 73, Eden Valley-Watkins 50
Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, New London-Spicer 77
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Sartell 6, Detroit Lakes 1
SATURDAY'S SPORTS SCHEDULE:
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Legacy Chirstian
St. Cloud Crush vs. Hutchinson
ROCORI vs. St. Francis
Sauk Centre vs. New London-Spicer
Pelican Rapids vs. Albany
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Detroit Lakes vs. Sartell
Legacy Christian vs. Melrose
Albany vs. Pelican Rapids
Watertown-Mayer vs. Foley
Lake Crystal vs. Sauk Centre
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Totino Grace vs. St. Cloud Crush
Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Becker-Big Lake
River Lakes vs. Pine City
Mora-Milaca vs. Greenway
Morris-Benson vs. Little Falls
Southwest Christian vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
River Lakes vs. Minnesota River
