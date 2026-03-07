Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Friday, March 6th
High School sports are staying on the lighter size game schedule-wise with the winter season starting to wind down. There were just a couple of boys' basketball games on Friday and one girls' basketball game. St. Cloud Cathedral will take on Mankato West in the Class 1A Consolation Final at the state Boys' Hockey Tournament on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Totino Grace 110, Big Lake 65
Alexandria 81, Monticello 54
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Sauk Centre 55, Milaca 41
SATURDAYS' SCHEDULE:
BOYS' HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:
Mankato West vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - 1A Consolation Final
Mahtomedi vs. Delano - Class 1A Third Place
Warroad vs. Hibbing-Chisholm - Class 1A Championship
Lakeville South vs. Grand Rapids - Class 2A Consolation Final
Rosemount vs. Edina - Class 2A Third Place
Moorhead vs. Minnetonka - Class 2A Championship
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Spectrum vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
St. Cloud Tech vs. Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Fall
Fridley vs. Becker
Melrose vs. Holdingford
Sauk Centre vs. Annandale
Legacy Christian vs. Albany
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman