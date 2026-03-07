Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Friday, March 6th

High School sports are staying on the lighter size game schedule-wise with the winter season starting to wind down. There were just a couple of boys' basketball games on Friday and one girls' basketball game. St. Cloud Cathedral will take on Mankato West in the Class 1A Consolation Final at the state Boys' Hockey Tournament on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Totino Grace 110, Big Lake 65

Alexandria 81, Monticello 54

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre 55, Milaca 41

SATURDAYS' SCHEDULE:

BOYS' HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:

Mankato West vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - 1A Consolation Final

Mahtomedi vs. Delano - Class 1A Third Place

Warroad vs. Hibbing-Chisholm - Class 1A Championship

Lakeville South vs. Grand Rapids - Class 2A Consolation Final

Rosemount vs. Edina - Class 2A Third Place

Moorhead vs. Minnetonka - Class 2A Championship

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Spectrum vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

St. Cloud Tech vs. Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Fall

Fridley vs. Becker

Melrose vs. Holdingford

Sauk Centre vs. Annandale

Legacy Christian vs. Albany

