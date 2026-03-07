Prep Sports Scores &#038; Schedule &#8211; Friday, March 6th

Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Friday, March 6th

High School sports are staying on the lighter size game schedule-wise with the winter season starting to wind down.  There were just a couple of boys' basketball games on Friday and one girls' basketball game. St. Cloud Cathedral will take on Mankato West in the Class 1A Consolation Final at the state Boys' Hockey Tournament on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Totino Grace 110, Big Lake 65
Alexandria 81, Monticello 54

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Sauk Centre 55, Milaca 41

SATURDAYS' SCHEDULE:

BOYS' HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT:

Mankato West vs. St. Cloud Cathedral - 1A Consolation Final
Mahtomedi vs. Delano - Class 1A Third Place
Warroad vs. Hibbing-Chisholm - Class 1A Championship
Lakeville South vs. Grand Rapids - Class 2A Consolation Final
Rosemount vs. Edina - Class 2A Third Place
Moorhead vs. Minnetonka - Class 2A Championship

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Spectrum vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
St. Cloud Tech vs. Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Fall
Fridley vs. Becker
Melrose vs. Holdingford
Sauk Centre vs. Annandale
Legacy Christian vs. Albany

