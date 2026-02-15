Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, February 14th
It was a pretty light day for high school sports on Saturday but a few games did take place. You can check out all the scores from teams in the St. Cloud area below.
GIRLS' BASKEBALL:
Milaca 58, Pequot Lakes 48
New London-Spicer 59, Minnewaska 52
Big Lake 81,Buffalo 69
BOYS' BASKEBALL:
Big Lake 84, St. Michael-Albertville 79
Pequot Lakes 86, Milaca 51
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Sartell 5, Elk River-Zimmerman 3
Princeton 6, Mora-Milaca 1
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE:
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
St. John's Prep vs. Browerville
PACT Charter vs. Natalie
Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Paynesville
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Morris-Chokio-Alberta vs. Annandale
Minnewaska vs. New London-Spicer
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Paynesville
Spectrum vs. Kimball
St. John's Prep vs. Browerville
