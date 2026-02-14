Prep Sports Scores &#8211; Friday, February 13th

Prep Sports Scores – Friday, February 13th

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Even with the two holidays of Valentine's Day and President's Day falling this weekend there was still plenty of high school sports action going on. Most of it was on the hardcourt but there were a few hockey games as well. Check out all the scores from the action around St. Cloud below.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 58, Kimball 56
[Ruby Doke hit the big game winning jump shot as time expired to win it for the Crusaders]
Maple Lake 45, Mille Lacs 21
Pequot Lakes 65, Albany 46
Sauk Centre 70, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 46
New London-Spicer 82, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
Holdingford 68, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53
Paynesville 63, Browerville 25
Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 24
Milaca 71, Foley 38
Watertown-Mayer 66, Dassel-Cokato 41
Math & Science Academy 42, St. John's Prep 22
Big Lake 69, ROCORI 45

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Detroit Lakes 86, Sauk Rapids-Rice 84
Sartell 62, ROCORI 46
Math & Science Academy 82, St. John's Prep 44
Foley 67, Milaca 32
New London-Spicer 63, Litchfield 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Kimball 74
Paynesville 57, Royalton 43
Becker 81, Cambridge-Isanti 53
Montevideo 71, Sauk Centre 53
Pequot Lakes 62, Albany 59
Melrose 73, West Central 70

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Mahtomedi 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 5, River Lakes 3
Warroad 5, Little Falls 1

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Milaca vs. Pequot Lakes
New London-Spicer vs. Minnewaska
Buffalo vs. Big Lake

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Big Lake
Milaca vs. Pequot Lakes

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sartell vs. Elk River-Zimmerman

