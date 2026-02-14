Prep Sports Scores – Friday, February 13th

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Even with the two holidays of Valentine's Day and President's Day falling this weekend there was still plenty of high school sports action going on. Most of it was on the hardcourt but there were a few hockey games as well. Check out all the scores from the action around St. Cloud below.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 58, Kimball 56

[Ruby Doke hit the big game winning jump shot as time expired to win it for the Crusaders]

Maple Lake 45, Mille Lacs 21

Pequot Lakes 65, Albany 46

Sauk Centre 70, Morris-Chokio-Alberta 46

New London-Spicer 82, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

Holdingford 68, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53

Paynesville 63, Browerville 25

Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 24

Milaca 71, Foley 38

Watertown-Mayer 66, Dassel-Cokato 41

Math & Science Academy 42, St. John's Prep 22

Big Lake 69, ROCORI 45

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Detroit Lakes 86, Sauk Rapids-Rice 84

Sartell 62, ROCORI 46

Math & Science Academy 82, St. John's Prep 44

Foley 67, Milaca 32

New London-Spicer 63, Litchfield 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Kimball 74

Paynesville 57, Royalton 43

Becker 81, Cambridge-Isanti 53

Montevideo 71, Sauk Centre 53

Pequot Lakes 62, Albany 59

Melrose 73, West Central 70

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Mahtomedi 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

Breckenridge-Wahpeton 5, River Lakes 3

Warroad 5, Little Falls 1

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Milaca vs. Pequot Lakes

New London-Spicer vs. Minnewaska

Buffalo vs. Big Lake

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Big Lake

Milaca vs. Pequot Lakes

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sartell vs. Elk River-Zimmerman

