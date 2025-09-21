Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, September 20th
St. Cloud Tech Volleyball dominated at the 22nd Annual Dockin Invitational at Two Rivers High School on Saturday, winning all four of their matches. Pierz hosted their annual Pioneer Classic Volleyball Tourney as well.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
St. Cloud Tech 2, Two Rivers 1
St. Cloud Tech 2, Tartan 0
St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Agnes 1
St. Cloud Tech 2, Robinsdale Armstrong 1
Pierz 2, Maple Lake 1
Floodwood 2, Pierz 0
Braham 2, Pierz 1
Mora 2, Pierz 0
FOOTBALL:
Holdingford 40, Osakis 14
BOYS SOCCER:
St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Holy Family 2
Academy of Holy Angels 1, St. Cloud Tech 0
Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions
