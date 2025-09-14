Prep Sports Scores – Saturday, September 13th
It was a light day on Saturday for high school sports with just four soccer games taking place for teams in the St. Cloud area.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Watertown Mayer 6, Big Lake 1
Becker 6, Coon Rapids 1
Cloquet-Carlton 4, St. Cloud Crush 1
BOYS SOCCER:
Sartell 2, St. Michael-Albertville 0
