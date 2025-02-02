High School Sports Results Saturday, February 1st
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Esko 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 70
St. Cloud Apollo 82, Big Lake 68
Azayah Washington led the way for the Eagles with 35 points, and Namarion Fields chipped in 16 points.
Fridley 87, Becker 89
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice 16, Bemidji 75
Milaca 86, Oglivie 47
Fridley 54, Becker 74
Tess Brown, Eilidh Mrnak, and Andersyn Changamire had 13 points each for the Bulldogs.
Chisago Lakes 36, Big Lake 52
BOYS' HOCKEY
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Detroit Lakes 0
Connor Stockman, Griffin Sturm and John Hirschfeld all scored for the Crusaders.
St. Cloud Crush 2, Bemidji 7
Carter Kockler and Nick Bierschbach scored for the Crush.
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, Princeton 9
Anton Haataja had 2 scores for Litchfield.
Hutchinson 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Bryden Prelvitz scored the game-winner for the Storm.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
Delano-Rockford 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans
Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021
Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors