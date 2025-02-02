High School Sports Results Saturday, February 1st

High School Sports Results Saturday, February 1st

photo courtesy of Jason Allen

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Esko 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 70

St. Cloud Apollo 82, Big Lake 68
Azayah Washington led the way for the Eagles with 35 points, and Namarion Fields chipped in 16 points.

Fridley 87, Becker 89

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice 16, Bemidji 75

Milaca 86, Oglivie 47

Fridley 54, Becker 74
Tess Brown, Eilidh Mrnak, and Andersyn Changamire had 13 points each for the Bulldogs.

Chisago Lakes 36, Big Lake 52

photo courtesy of Sauk Rapids-Rice hockey
loading...

BOYS' HOCKEY

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Detroit Lakes 0
Connor Stockman, Griffin Sturm and John Hirschfeld all scored for the Crusaders.

St. Cloud Crush 2, Bemidji 7
Carter Kockler and Nick Bierschbach scored for the Crush.

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, Princeton 9
Anton Haataja had 2 scores for Litchfield.

Hutchinson 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Bryden Prelvitz scored the game-winner for the Storm.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Delano-Rockford 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans

 

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021

 

Take A Break To Enjoy These BeautifulCentral Minnesota Fall Colors

 

Filed Under: Sartell Sabres, sauk rapids storm, St. Cloud Crush, St. Cloud high school sports scores
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON