High School Sports Results Saturday, February 1st

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Esko 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 70

St. Cloud Apollo 82, Big Lake 68

Azayah Washington led the way for the Eagles with 35 points, and Namarion Fields chipped in 16 points.

Fridley 87, Becker 89

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice 16, Bemidji 75

Milaca 86, Oglivie 47

Fridley 54, Becker 74

Tess Brown, Eilidh Mrnak, and Andersyn Changamire had 13 points each for the Bulldogs.

Chisago Lakes 36, Big Lake 52

BOYS' HOCKEY

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Detroit Lakes 0

Connor Stockman, Griffin Sturm and John Hirschfeld all scored for the Crusaders.

St. Cloud Crush 2, Bemidji 7

Carter Kockler and Nick Bierschbach scored for the Crush.

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 3, Princeton 9

Anton Haataja had 2 scores for Litchfield.

Hutchinson 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Bryden Prelvitz scored the game-winner for the Storm.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Delano-Rockford 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

