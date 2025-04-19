High School Sports Results Friday, April 18th
It was an extremely light day for area high school sports with many schools on Easter break.
BASEBALL:
Sartell 14, Buffalo 4
MONDAY's SCHEDULED BASEBALL GAMES:
St. Francis vs. Big Lake
Foley vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
New London-Spicer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake
Osakis vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
MONDAY's SCHEDULED SOFTBALL GAMES:
Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. New London-Spicer
Annandale vs. Watertown-Mayer
Alexandria vs. ROCORI
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Foley
Albany - St. Cloud Cathedral
Pierz vs. Little Falls
St. Francis vs. Big Lake
Elk River vs. Sartell
