High School Sports Results Friday, April 18th

It was an extremely light day for area high school sports with many schools on Easter break.

BASEBALL:

Sartell 14, Buffalo 4

MONDAY's SCHEDULED BASEBALL GAMES:

St. Francis vs. Big Lake

Foley vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

New London-Spicer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Osakis vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

MONDAY's SCHEDULED SOFTBALL GAMES:

Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. New London-Spicer

Annandale vs. Watertown-Mayer

Alexandria vs. ROCORI

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Foley

Albany - St. Cloud Cathedral

Pierz vs. Little Falls

St. Francis vs. Big Lake

Elk River vs. Sartell

