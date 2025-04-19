High School Sports Results Friday, April 18th

High School Sports Results Friday, April 18th

akajhoe

It was an extremely light day for area high school sports with many schools on Easter break.

BASEBALL:

Sartell 14, Buffalo 4

MONDAY's SCHEDULED BASEBALL GAMES:

St. Francis vs. Big Lake

Foley vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

New London-Spicer vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Osakis vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

MONDAY's SCHEDULED SOFTBALL GAMES:

Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. New London-Spicer

Annandale vs. Watertown-Mayer

Alexandria vs. ROCORI

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Foley

Albany - St. Cloud Cathedral

Pierz vs. Little Falls

St. Francis vs. Big Lake

Elk River vs. Sartell

